Knicks Eyeing Chris Paul

Erik Gee

On the eve of the Thunder playing the Knicks in Madison Square Garden comes a report that the New York is gathering intel to make a run at Chris Paul. Per Frank Isola of Sirius XM  Paul still "adores" current Knicks president Leon Rose who is also Pau's ex-agent and the timing could be right for a reunion.

The New York Post reported last week that Rose might have his eye on former Oklahoma City forward Carmelo Anthony. Rose was also Anthony's agent at Creative Artist Agency.  Anthony says he and Rose talk "multiple times a week."

In typical Knicks fashion, they could be trying to make their offseason plans from 2010 finally come to fruition. That year Paul made a toast at Antony's weeding saying he, Anthony, and Amar'e Stoudemire would form their own big three. 

As for the Thunder, if they decide to let Paul go, New York does have a first-round pick they acquired from the Clippers in the deal for Marcus Morris. Even if it's a late first-round pick, it would be helpful for Sam Presti to have the insurance. 

As it stands now, the only first-round pick the Thunder have is Nuggets top 10 protected pick they got in the Jeremi Grant trade. If the draft were today, they would lose their pick in round one to the 76ers because it falls outside the top 20. 

Of course, there is the matter of Paul's contract and would the Knicks want to pay him over 40-million dollars the next two seasons when he turns 36.  Paul is saying he will exercise his player option in 2021-2022 when he is due 41-million. 

Thunder Strikes:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his best night shooting in the Thunder's 114-107 win over the Pistons. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 80 percent going 12/17 from the floor scoring 27 points. 

Erik Gee