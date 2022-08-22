Skip to main content

Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles' most recent move could lead to re-ignited Lakers-Nets trade talks.

The Lakers recently inked superstar LeBron James to a massive two-year extension, making him the highest paid player of all-time.

While on the surface level it seems like a straight-forward enough move from Los Angeles, many think it could mean much more. Even the eventual move of former Thunder fan-favorite Russell Westbrook.

It’s no secret that James win-now window is closer to closing, and that he and Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving worked well together in Cleveland. The Lakers reportedly reached out to the Nets looking for a deal on Irving that likely included Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook is guarded by Lu Dort
Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

While things ultimately fell through, reportedly on the amount of picks the Lakers were willing to add, many think James’ re-signing could “re-energize” talks between the two teams.

It would make sense for James to have a promise from LA before signing his extension. Whether that’s to go harder after Irving, or potentially try and get win-now assets from others like Utah or Indiana, remains to be seen.

Should a Westbrook-Irving deal get done, Westbrook could get shipped to a third team, or spend the final year of his lucrative contract in Brooklyn.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Williams
News

Underrated Rookies: Jalen Williams Could Surprise in Year One

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Muscala’s Leadership Crucial to Holmgren’s Transition

By Chris Becker
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: East Coast Endeavor, Meeting With Rockets Headline Games 10-20

By Ben Creider
Lu Dort
News

As Thunder Continue to Improve, Accolades Await the Stars

By Chris Becker
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

LeBron James, Chet Holmgren and More to Participate in CrawsOver Pro-Am

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Break National T.V. Drought, Face Jaden Ivey in First 10 Games

By Ben Creider
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Lottery, Draft, Nick Collison
Draft Coverage

Thunder Schedule: Difficult Schedule Could Help in Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams
News

How Does Ousmane Dieng Compare to Other NBA Players?

By Chris Becker