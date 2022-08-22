Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade

The Lakers recently inked superstar LeBron James to a massive two-year extension, making him the highest paid player of all-time.

While on the surface level it seems like a straight-forward enough move from Los Angeles, many think it could mean much more. Even the eventual move of former Thunder fan-favorite Russell Westbrook.

It’s no secret that James win-now window is closer to closing, and that he and Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving worked well together in Cleveland. The Lakers reportedly reached out to the Nets looking for a deal on Irving that likely included Westbrook.

While things ultimately fell through, reportedly on the amount of picks the Lakers were willing to add, many think James’ re-signing could “re-energize” talks between the two teams.

It would make sense for James to have a promise from LA before signing his extension. Whether that’s to go harder after Irving, or potentially try and get win-now assets from others like Utah or Indiana, remains to be seen.

Should a Westbrook-Irving deal get done, Westbrook could get shipped to a third team, or spend the final year of his lucrative contract in Brooklyn.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.