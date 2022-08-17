Skip to main content

Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March

Former Thunder Russell Westbrook will make another return to OKC in the upcoming season.

The 2022-23 NBA season schedule has been unveiled, and with it comes dates to be circled.

One of those includes former MVP and Oklahoma fan-favorite Russell Westbrook. Barring any trades, Westbrook will make his return to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Westbrook has had a tumultuous tenure with the Lakers thus far. At 33-years-old, he has become the center of roster controversy for Los Angeles with some declining play.

Last season, Westbrook finished with his lowest scoring output since his sophomore season: just 18.5 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the line.

Still, Westbrook isn’t entirely to blame for the Lakers issues. The 2021-22 Lakers season featured injury riddled periods with no real thought behind the roster construction in the first place.

There’s been talks of reports of the Lakers willingness to include Westbrook in deals, but there likely aren't many team's vying for the guard’s talents with his hefty contract.

Westbrook will again see a relatively new Thunder roster, with OKC adding four shining rookies this offseason. 

Last year, things got particularly heated between Westbrook and upcoming fourth-year forward Darius Bazley.

