Breaking Up the Monotony is Key to Life in the Bubble

"Let's be clear, mate."..."This is not Syria mate."..."We're living in a bloody resort." Wise words from the New Zealand philosopher Steven Adams.

Words the Clippers Lou Williams chose not to live by when he visited an Atlanta strip club. Williams will be in quartine for ten days and miss the Clippers' first two seeding games against the Lakers and Pelicans.

While Willams's absence from the NBA bubble was excused due to a personal issue, his attendance at the Magic City Gentleman's Club was not. Over the next few weeks, players' patience will be tested as live out a "Groundhog Day" life of doing the same thing over and over again.

Oklahoma City head coach Billy Donovan says, "It's the same meeting room, it's the same eating room, it's filling out your questionnaire in the morning."..."You can kind of lose track of time."

Donovan believes the team that can handle the mental aspect of playing in the bubble will have the most success. The Thunder hasn't had any issues since being in Orlando, and their coach is chalking that up to the group's mix of veteran and young players.

Donovan likes that the league is providing different activities around the resort to keep players from staying cooped up in their rooms. He also says that the staff is trying to do some competitive fun drills during practice to break up the monotony of a repetitive daily routine.

The Thunder's last Scrimmage is Tuesday at 5 pm vs. Portland. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.