Life With no Thunder

How are you doing? The last 72 hours have affected all our lives in ways we have only seen play out in Hollywood. Ok, that's a bit dramatic, but in some ways, all our daily lives have been interrupted.

Currently, I am in quartine from my radio gig, and doing my show from home, my wife's company has their employees working from home till further notice. By know, you know there will be no team workouts, players must stay home as long as possible, and players can't leave their home town or at least their team's home town.

For Chris Paul, this means not seeing his family, who is in Houston. Paul, when asked last week if he'd ever imagined playing for the Knicks, mentioned that he hadn't seen his wife and kids since the All-Star weekend in Chicago.

We will all make sacrifices over the next few weeks, from giving up travel plans to not being able to grab a cup of coffee, and possibly having to everything from graduations, to proms and wedding canceled.

The main thing is that we're safe. With no Thunder basketball to occupy our time, when we do see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder back on the court, we'll appreciate them more.

Most likely, they will appreciate you as well. If you think any of these guys blow smoke when talking about how much they love the fans, I can tell you first hand it's not an act. They may not like everything fans say and do, but, for the most part, these guys are genuine. Or at least they come across that way to me.

