InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Life With no Thunder

Erik Gee

How are you doing? The last 72 hours have affected all our lives in ways we have only seen play out in Hollywood. Ok, that's a bit dramatic, but in some ways, all our daily lives have been interrupted.

Currently, I am in quartine from my radio gig, and doing my show from home, my wife's company has their employees working from home till further notice. By know, you know there will be no team workouts, players must stay home as long as possible, and players can't leave their home town or at least their team's home town. 

 For Chris Paul, this means not seeing his family, who is in Houston. Paul, when asked last week if he'd ever imagined playing for the Knicks, mentioned that he hadn't seen his wife and kids since the All-Star weekend in Chicago.  

We will all make sacrifices over the next few weeks, from giving up travel plans to not being able to grab a cup of coffee, and possibly having to everything from graduations, to proms and wedding canceled. 

The main thing is that we're safe. With no Thunder basketball to occupy our time, when we do see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder back on the court, we'll appreciate them more. 

Most likely, they will appreciate you as well. If you think any of these guys blow smoke when talking about how much they love the fans, I can tell you first hand it's not an act. They may not like everything fans say and do, but, for the most part, these guys are genuine. Or at least they come across that way to me. 

 How are you filling your time?

Tell us how you are filling your time with no Thunder basketball to watch over the next 30 days. Just click the comment box below. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Child who got Gobert's Autograph Test Positive for COVID-19

A Rhode Island second grader who got Rudy Gobert's autograph has tested positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder Release Message for Ticket Buyers

The Thunder have issued a statement to those who bought tickets to Wednesday night's Jazz game.

Erik Gee

Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

A Thunder spokesperson says the team did not want to use the limited number of kits the state of Oklahoma had to test themselves.

Erik Gee

Thunder Season Deserves to go On

If the Thunder's season is not allowed to go on several of us will be impacted on many levels.

Erik Gee

Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working Oklahoma Department of Health on the appropriate time to test for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Silver Makes the Call to Postpone Thunder/Jazz

Adam Silver says he made the call to postpone the Thunder/Jazz game on Wednesday after talking with Clay Bennett and Sam Presti.

Erik Gee

Jazz Land in Utah

The Jazz is back in Utah, but it's not clear if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were on the charter flight back to Salt Lake City.

Erik Gee

NBA Owners Want Silver to Re-Evaluate in 30 Days

NBA Owners are encouraging Adam Silver to re-evaluate the NBA's Situation in 30 Days.

Erik Gee

The Impact of the NBA's Decision to Suspend Play

Donovan Mitchell test positive for COVID-19, plus the impacts of the NBA's decision to suspend play.

Erik Gee

Jazz Out of Quarantine

The Utah Jazz have been released from the Peake.

Erik Gee