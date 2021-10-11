    • October 11, 2021
    LISTEN: Halfway Through Preseason Report and Josh Giddey Breakdown

    How have the OKC Thunder looked through two preseason games? What has rookie Josh Giddey shown? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.
    Author:

    On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the crew breaks down the Thunder's performance through the first half of the preseason and looks into what could happen in the upcoming regular season. 

    Josh Giddey has looked spectacular through his first two preseason contests, doing a little bit of everything and flashing his triple-double potential. 

    Shortly after Oklahoma City drafted Giddey, they also selected Tre Mann in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. What can be expected of him during his rookie season?

    There's quite a few interesting storylines to follow during the 2021-22 regular season, so The Uncontested team bets on what they think will happen. Which will come true?

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to: 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

