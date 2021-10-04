LISTEN: OKC Thunder Preseason Preview

What should you expect in the preseason for the OKC Thunder? Who should start? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.

On Sunday night's show, we discussed some expectations for the Thunder's preseason game Monday night. How involved will Josh Giddey be in the team's playmaking duties? Who will start?

Additionally, what should Thunder fans expect throughout the preseason? While training camp is an opportunity for guys to make the roster, it's also a time in which the rookies can gain confidence and experience.

In addition to preseason talk, we concluded our division preview series, highlighting the Pacific Division. We talked about the high expectations and wide variance of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as how the Phoenix Suns fit at the top of the western conference. It what is one of the most competitive divisions in the NBA, things should get interesting.

