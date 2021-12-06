LISTEN: Rebounding from the Memphis loss, evaluating Tre Mann

The Sunday Night crew turns the page on the Thunder's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, discusses the growth of Tre Mann, a potential starting lineup change and more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast.

On Sunday's episode of the Uncontested, the crew discusses their level of concern after the team's historic loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Will this loss stick with the team moving forward? Will anyone remember this loss in a year?

Next, the Uncontested evaluates the growth of rookie wing Tre Mann. Mann has impressed after his most recent G League stint, scoring double digits in his last three games with the Thunder. Will that uptick in playing time continue, or will head coach Mark Daigneault rotate Mann out for another wing soon?

