LISTEN: Roster Turnover and Predicting Who’s in OKC Longterm

The Uncontested is joined by special guest Andrew Schlecht of Down to Dunk to discuss the state of the Thunder's tanking aspirations and what players they think will still be here in two seasons. We discuss that and more on this episode of the Uncontested!

Next, the Uncontested breaks down what players they think have the most staying power. In two years what players from the 2021-2022 roster will remain? What contracts will Sam Presti want to keep on his books ahead of the new CBA?

