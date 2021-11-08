Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    LISTEN: Takeaways from Thunder win over Spurs

    The Thunder beat the Spurs for their third win of the season thanks to a hot-shooting Mike Muscala and some impressive physicality from the team's young prospects.
    The Uncontested podcast goes through highlights of the Thunder's Sunday night win over the Spurs. The usual stars of the team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, both had slow offensive nights. What did the Thunder do to find a way to win despite those offensive struggles?

    The Uncontested also covered an Oklahoma City Blue game and got to chat with Tre Mann and Vit Krejci about what they're working on during their stint in the G League. Look for that discussion and much more in this episode! 

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

    

    

