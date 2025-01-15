Inside The Thunder

LISTEN: Talking Thunder-Cavaliers Rematch, Cason Wallace and OKC's Finals Chances

Thunder on SI’s Derek Parker joined Jerry Ramsey and Dylan Buckingham on 107.7 the Franchise’s afternoon show ‘TV on the Radio’ to talk OKC Thunder hoops.

Derek Parker

Derek Parker, Thunder on SI
In this story:

You can listen below to Derek Parker’s conversation with Jerry Ramsey and Dylan Buckingham on 107.7 The Franchise’s Afternoon show ’TV on The Radio’:

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek is the Publisher for InsideTheThunder.com and Draft Digest for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Draft.

Home/News