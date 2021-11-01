Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    LISTEN: The National Narrative Surrounding the OKC Thunder

    How has the season gone for the OKC Thunder thus far? Is the National narrative surrounding them fair? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.
    Author:

    On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the team breaks down the previous week of Thunder basketball, including OKC getting their first win of the season against the Lakers and dropping two games to Golden State.

    Next, they discuss the impact of the G League and what Tre Mann getting sent to the OKC Blue means. Will that experience expedite the young rookie’s development?

    Finally, The Uncontested crew discusses the national media’s recent criticism of the Thunder’s rebuild and talk about themes around the NBA.

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to: 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

