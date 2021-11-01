LISTEN: The National Narrative Surrounding the OKC Thunder

How has the season gone for the OKC Thunder thus far? Is the National narrative surrounding them fair? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.

On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the team breaks down the previous week of Thunder basketball, including OKC getting their first win of the season against the Lakers and dropping two games to Golden State.

Next, they discuss the impact of the G League and what Tre Mann getting sent to the OKC Blue means. Will that experience expedite the young rookie’s development?

Finally, The Uncontested crew discusses the national media’s recent criticism of the Thunder’s rebuild and talk about themes around the NBA.

