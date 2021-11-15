Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    LISTEN: Thunder/Brooklyn Post Game, Dort and Bazley Evaluations

    Discussing the Thunder's Sunday night loss to Brooklyn, checking in on Lu Dort and Darius Bazley stock and taking a trip around the association. We discuss that and more on this week's episode of the Uncontested Podcast!
    The Uncontested crew discusses the main takeaways from Sunday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Is Darius Bazley figuring out his role in the NBA? Will Josh Giddey continue to struggle as his scouting report expands?

    The podcast also checks in on what trajectory they see for Bazley and Luguentz Dort. How much would you be willing to pay Dort if he keeps improving? 

    Lastly, they take a trip around the association to pitch trade ideas for struggling teams. 

