Thunder/Rockets Game Thee Live Blog

Two games into the Western Confonfernce Quarterfinals and already the Thunder are looking spent. And it's not because the Rockets are pushing the tempo or scoring in bunches.

No, the Thunder looks emotionally drained, especially Chris Paul. Over the last few days, Paul has not seemed himself. Not that you want to read too much into what you see in media sessions, but the usually talkative Paul has been short with his answers even when being lobbed softballs.

Paul was asked about the experience of having to see his first-round opponent every day in the Grand Floridian. His response quick and to the point. "Everybody at your hotel, you see em daily.".."That's part of the experience, and yeah."

Paul won't specify what about his game he didn't like on Thursday he'll say "It's a lot, it's a lot, I'll go back and look at the film, but I know what it is, it's a lot."

Billy Donovan says the whole team has to be better:

"I think a large part of the season we've had up to this point in time is because of Chris."..."I think that's what makes great players great players is they all look inside first, and I think we all need to look inside first."

Everyone would love to stick to a former boss that told you you weren't good enough to work someplace anymore (believe me, I know). However, you can get wrapped up in revenge and forget to look at the big picture.

Winning this series isn't about beating the Rockets, it's about advancing to the second round. Paul must forget about what happened last Summer and do what he's done all season long. Lead the Thunder to a win.

First Quater:

No Changes in the starting lineup for game three. I would have like to have seen the Icon uniforms get busted out for this game. So you know, I'm working feverishly to find out why they are not on the uniform schedule.

If you can take the punishment form hitting the basketball goal, you can easily make a punch from Mike Tyson. Can we all agree that Steven Adams is not just the toughest man in the NBA; he is the toughest man on planet earth?

For the third straight game, the Rockets are dictating how the game is going to be played. Excellent job of Adams taking advantage of the Rockets leaving a lane wide open, they don't do that often, so you must score when they give you the opportunity.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs to push the ball when he gets those turnovers, that is the only way to keep the Rockets from setting up in the zone.

The Thunder are working their butts off on defense. They are active as heck with the hands, but it's not translating to points on the offensive end. Dort is making life miserable for Harden, not giving him anything easy, it's going to be up to the other four on the court to make sure, the worker bees don't score.

The other thing you see with Oklahoma City is they still don't want to pick up the pace, and they are uncommon forcing anything offense. Hopefull, Schroder can change that.

On that last possession, he took what he wanted and got the ball to Noel in the paint.

I'm sure other NBA teams are community-minded, but, it's hard not to compliment the Thunder on what they are doing for the Greenwood District in Tulsa. Big props!

Like the lineup with CP3, Shai, Dennis, with Bazley and Noel. We'll call it light death.

29-23 Houston at the end of one.

Second Quarter: