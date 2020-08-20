Game Two Thunder/Rockets Live Blog

What you need to know: Lu Dort is available Billy Donovan did not say during media availability if he would start or not. Dort is "responding very very well" and has done some work on the court the last couple of days, but Donovan says his playing time will depend on how he feels.

Russell Westbrook is out. The Rockets guard is dealing with a strained quad. From our friends at Inside the Rockets. "It's going to take a little bit, but he's working hard, and he's feeling better every day," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni told the media on Wednesday. "But I think it's too early to say how many days, because I don't think anybody knows."

Devon says the key to winning is more about the Thunder playing hard vs. anything the Rockets did on Tuesday.

"It starts with us getting back in transition." it starts with us guarding the basketball." "It starts with us being in position to help one another."

"It starts with us playing with a much better and faster tempo on offense."..." It starts with really making good decisions once penetration is created."

"It starts with the floor being spaced when we are making good decisions.

First Quarter:

Is Russell Westbrook wearing a Motley Crue shirt? Lu Dort starting, did an excellent job of fighting through that pick and contesting the shot. Thunder seems committed to getting the ball into Steven Adams's hands, and they need to keep going to him.

No issue with Adams kicking the ball out to SGA, but he could have gone to the rim for an easy two.

Dort's is off right now, but he needs to keep shooting. The only way you break out of a slump is work on the thing you're struggling with. His knee looks fine, but you'll know more as the game wears on. If he starts to look a step slow, then you'll know he's still feeling some pain.

Some things you have to like right now, the pace the Thunder is playing with, there is more ball movement on offense, SGA is getting in the paint, the hustle is there on defense, and just an overall sense of urgency. This performance is a 180-degree improvement from game one.

Shai Gilgous-Alexander had 9 points total in game one; he's already got that in the first quarter today!

Ben McLemore assumes the role of Thunder killer in the early going.

35-30 Rockets after one, Houston 8/16 from beyond the arc.

Second Quarter

Considering Eric Gordon's performance in game one, I'd don't think any Thunder fans are going to be sad if he can't play the rest of this game. When did Austin Rivers become LeBron James?

The Thunder did everything right, during that possession expect to hit the darn shot. Rebound, getting up the court in transition, SGA gets his defender to go by him, you gotta make those shots. Oklahoma City if 5/13 from three.