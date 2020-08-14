Thunder/Clippers Live Game Blog

Lu Dort's status for the start of the playoffs is up in the air. Dort was already out for tonight's game with the Clippers is nursing a right knee sprain.

Dort suffered the injury on Wednesday after crashing into the Heat's Jae Crowder. Terrance Ferguson will start vs. The Clippers and could get the call against the Rockets as well.

Billy Donovan says, "We obviously have three days before going into the Houston series, but right now, it's something that needs to be evaluated continually."

With Dort on the sidelines tonight and possibly Tuesday, the Door is open for Andre Roberson to see more action. "I think that Andre is someone who needs to play more minutes tonight. I need to find a way to get him out there on the floor."

Without their best defender, Oklahoma City will have their hands full with James Harden, who is averaging 34 points this season. In better news, Dennis Schroder is back.

Donovan confirmed that Schroder has been cleared to play and will be in the starting lineup tonight. Schroder has missed all but one of the Thunder's seeding games.

Shcorder's return not only means the Thunder is getting back their best scorer off the bench (19 points per game); this also means we will see the "Death Lineup" once the postseason starts.

Shai Gigeous-Alexander, Chris Paul, and Dennis Schroder have played together a total of 401 minutes this season. During that time, the Thunder are outscoring their opponents by 268 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander says:

"We have five guys that can make two defenders guard them."..." Whether that be Steven in the post, drawing double teams, myself, Dennis [Schroder] or Chris [Paul] getting in the lane and drawing another defender or Gallo [Danilo Gallinari] in a mismatch and that puts the defense in rotations, and they have to play from there, and basketball becomes real simple."

First Quarter

Dennis Schroder looks good on the opening possession. Even though the starters are not going to play the second half of tonight's game per Donovan, you have to wonder if he wouldn't mind getting Schroder extra minutes for conditioning.

This game has the feel of game 82, and the crowd is full fans who wouldn't have otherwise gotten tickets like the Andersons.

Schroder is getting every minute of the first quarter.

End of the first quarter 22-21 Oklahoma City

Second Quarter

Big News from ESPN

Mike D'Antoni on when Russell Westbrook might be able to play in the series against the Thunder: "I don't think they have a specific time on it yet. Hopefully, it's sooner than later. Obviously, we'll have to hold serve until he gets back."

Westbrooks's possible return will put a ton of strain on the Thunder defense in the event that Lu Dort is out for any time during the playoffs.