Thunder/Lakers Live Game Blog and Game Notes

Dennis Schroder, Terrance Ferguson, and Mike Muscala are all out of today's game with the Lakers. This information comes courtesy of the latest NBA injury report released today at 1 pm central.

Schroder is still with his wife for the birth of their second child, Ferguson is suffering from a leg contusion, and Muscala is in the concussion protocol.

The timing is never good on injuries, but, especially now since there are only six seeding games left, the Thunder needs every able body they can get. Since coming to the bubble, Billy Donovan has said that he wants to keep all his players engaged.There is no better way of keeping players locked in than with the promise of playing time. While Donovan won't guarantee everyone will see game action, it's there for the taking even if it's only for a few minutes to give one of the regulars a rest.

The Thunder are one of the most mentally tough teams in the NBA, look no further than their 25-6 clutch time record since November 25th. But with the restart giving no margin for error the Thunder much like they have done all season will have to figure out ways to win while facing adversity.

On the Laker's side of the things, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable while Dwight Howard is questionable. Howard and James are both dealing with sore knees, and Davis has a sprained right ankle.

Zero Positives

The NBA tested 343 players for COVID-19, and zero came back positive. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, this the third straight week with no positive test results.