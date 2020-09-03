Dort and Paul Not Enough As Thunder Fall in Game 7

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. Every professional athlete has those words in a post-game media scrum. But, I bet none of them had Luguentz Dort in mind when they were reciting that cliche'.

Dort was Oklahoma CIty's everything in Game 7. From scoring a rookie record 30 points to running down Austin Rivers off a Thunder turnover to block what should have been a give me dunk.

Moments like this are supposed to be too big for rookies and role players, but Dort played like a superstar with ten years under his belt. For as good as Dort was, James Harden, who struggled for most of the night, came up with two clutch plays to send the Rockets to the second round.

Harden gave the Rockets a 101-99 lead 3:39 to go. Then, with just over four seconds left and the Thunder trailing by one, he blocked a three-point attempt by the date that would have swung the game in Oklahoma City's favor.

Chris Paul, who finished the night with a triple-double, missed a lay-up with under a minute to go, which proved costly in the Thunder's hopes to advance. From start to finish, there wasn't any time to relax; the largest lead of the night was 8 with 15 ties and 13 lead changes.

Robert Covington, who had had 21, missed the second of two free throws with just over a second left, giving the Thunder a chance to win or tie. Harden was called for a foul away from the ball on the inbounds. Danilo Gallinari missed the free-throw that was awarded to Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's inbound pass would be deflected, and the Thunder's season came to an end. A brutal way to go down after staving off elimination in Game 6 and coming back from two games down.

The Thunder will go through another off-season of change in the next few weeks, but, for now, revel in the fact they gave you more than you could have asked for in the craziest of NBA seasons.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.