Lu Dort Climbing Defensive Player of the Year Ladder

On Tuesday, NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner published November’s edition of the 2022-23 Kia Defensive Player Ladder, listing off 10 players making the biggest impacts on defense across the NBA. Among those listed was Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Luguentz Dort.

Kia’s Defensive Player Ladder features Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetekounmpo, Boston’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, and Toronto’s OG Anunoby as the top three defenders, and in that order.

After the top three, there is a list of seven players listed in alphabetical order where Dort’s name is mentioned alongside the likes of Bam Adebayo, Mikal Bridges, Evan Mobley, and more.

According to Aschburner’s ladder, the reason Dort earned a spot on the list is due to his incredible strength and ability to handle an opposition's top offensive threat and in turn, boost Oklahoma City’s defense. Indeed, the Thunder, who are currently tied for the seventh-best defensive rating in the league, have benefited greatly from the 6-foot-4 guard’s presence on the floor.

While he isn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, the 220 lb. guard is strong enough to absorb contact on drives from even the strongest players in the NBA while being nimble enough and showing the effort that is necessary to keep up with the quicker, more shifty ball-handlers across the league.

Dort, enjoying his fourth season in the NBA, is currently tied with Chris Paul for 1.7 steals per game, the 12th-best mark in the league. The Canadian guard is also in a four-way tie for seventh place in total steals across the NBA with 19, a distinction he shares with his compatriot and teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

