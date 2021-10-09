    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lu Dort is a Great Example for OKC's Aaron Wiggins

    The former two-way player said he's been advising Aaron Wiggins on how to make the most of his opportunity in Oklahoma City.
    Author:

    The Thunder are hopping to strike gold on yet another two-way player.

    After the huge success story of Lu Dort, second-round pick Aaron Wiggins hopes he can follow a similar path and earn a guaranteed NBA contract with Oklahoma City by bringing the juice off the bench.

    Wiggins was a nice energy boost during Summer League action, and he took advantage of his limited minutes in OKC’s first preseason game.

    Not getting his number called until the fourth quarter, Wiggins made an instant impact adding with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

    Wiggins was a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range, and he also added a steal and an assist in his 7:19 of action.

    While he continues to develop his game past the mid-range exploits which served him so well at Maryland, Wiggins has a great role model in Dort to learn from every day.

    Proving to be more than just a defender, Dort made steady improvements last year on the offensive end of the floor. In the absence of point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort improve his 3-point shooting percentage by almost five percentage points last year.

    The Canadian’s improved shooting stroke continued to be on full display in the preseason opener against Charlotte. Dort finished the night with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, powered by Dort shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

    Recommended for You

    Dort started from shakier standing than Wiggins, coming to the Thunder as an undrafted free agent before working his way into a piece to help build around for the future.


    The defensive star said he’s been vocal with Wiggins about the opportunity he has on his two-way deal in Oklahoma City.

    “I just told him to be patient,” Dort said. “It’s not going to come right away, it’s going to take some time.

    “But he’s going to have the opportunity and then when he gets the opportunity, just to show it and show that he can play.”

    Over that time, Wiggins can cement himself with the Thunder by continuing to work hard every day and bring the same energy off the bench. Despite his improved standing with the team, Dort’s approach has remained the same, and he continues to work as hard as ever.

    “The first game has pretty much been the same,” Dort said. “For me it’s always playing hard. Bringing intensity on both ends of the floor.”

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Lu Dort
    News

    Lu Dort is a Great Example for OKC's Aaron Wiggins

    just now
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Charlotte Hornets
    News

    Versatility: Exploring Potential Thunder Lineups

    1 hour ago
    Josh Giddey
    News

    Josh Giddey Potentially a Major Domino for NBA Academy

    16 hours ago
    Mark Daigneault | Practice | Oct. 8, 2021
    Video

    Thunder Practice Report | Injury Updates on Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams and Others

    18 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will See the 'Kitchen Sink' This Year

    Oct 8, 2021
    Josh Giddey
    News

    Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Josh Giddey

    Oct 8, 2021
    Josh Giddey
    News

    How Josh Giddey’s Preseason Opener Stacks Up with Other Top Picks

    Oct 7, 2021
    Aaron Wiggins, Charlotte Hornets
    News

    Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins Taking Advantage of Training Camp Opportunities

    Oct 7, 2021