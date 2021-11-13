Lu Dort Steals the Thunder's Fourth Consecutive Victory in Win Over Kings

In yet another comeback win, the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth-straight game, this time over the Sacramento Kings.

On a Friday night in which the Oklahoma City Thunder debuted their City Edition uniforms, Lu Dort sealed what was their fourth consecutive win. With the Sacramento Kings holding for the final shot in a tie game, Dort stole the ball and took it the length of the court to score and put the Thunder up by two points with 1.7 seconds left.

From there, Oklahoma City got one final stop and pulled off their fifth win in seven games. It's the fourth game this season in which they've come back from down 15 or more points to come out on top.

With a final score of 105-103, the Thunder are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, despite being the youngest team in the league. While there's a good chance they'll still end slipping down the standings as the season goes on, they're currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both finished with 22 points each, as the OKC backcourt had no problem carrying the team offensively. Darius Bazley had yet another solid game, producing 15 points and 8 rebounds on the night.

Although it wasn't his night offensively, rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl tied a Thunder rookie record that was previously held by Serge Ibaka, pulling down 14 rebounds and making a real impact.

Buddy Hield was a solid spark off the bench for the Kings, finishing with 14 points, including four makes from beyond the arc, all of which came in big moments. Sacramento's leading scorer was Harrison Barnes, who finished the night with 21 points to go along with five boards.

The Thunder will play their next game at home on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

