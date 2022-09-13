Lu Dort's Free Throw Jump Provides Reason to Believe in Shooting Progression

Lu Dort’s NBA career has been a fun one to follow, and he’s just getting started. After signing a five-year extension worth over $80 million, Dort is one of the premier young three-and-D players in the NBA. And the defensive specialist is proving he’s more than that with every passing game.

The Arizona State product has gone from an offensive liability to averaging 17.2 points per game in just three professional seasons. One of the biggest improvements has been Dort’s overall shooting improvement, and while it’s still not a finished product, there’s plenty to be excited about.

In 2020, Dort made a good number of 3-pointers, but the outside shot never seemed for real. He shot just 74.4% from the free throw line and was inconsistent most nights. Last season, though, Dort hovered around the same exact 3-point percentage will upping his attempts, and made a monumental jump in the free throw category.

He took a career-high 3.7 free throw attempts per game and converted at an impressive 84.3%. Free throw shooting can be one of the most telling signs of consistent progression shooting-wise in the NBA, as it’s often used to project trajectories. His nearly ten percent increase is huge for his career.

Dort added many moves to the basket a season ago and displayed new physicality on his drives to the basket. Outside of open 3-pointers, a good amount of Dort’s offense will come at the rim and finishing in the paint.

If he’s constantly getting into the paint and looking for contact, improved free throw shooting will only help his totals. As the Thunder become more relevant and Dort is in the spotlight, he might even receive a few more calls on the offensive end. All of that plays into the important of free throw shooting on this team.

If it wasn’t a fluke, and his free throw shooting stays around the impressive mark, expect his 3-point percentage to rise sooner rather than later. As Oklahoma City improves, floor spacing will only get better freeing up Dort for more open looks than he’s ever had.

