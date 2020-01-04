ThunderMaven
Courtesy of Thunder public relations: 

The Oklahoma City Blue (7-14) fell to the Capital City Go-Go, 118-111, in a Sunday matinee.

With just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Sedrick Barefield converted a layup to trim Oklahoma City’s once 19-point deficit to two points at 76-74. Oklahoma City couldn’t cool off Capital City’s Jerian Grant, who scored 10 points in the final frame to keep the game out of reach for the Blue.

Oklahoma City battled back in the game due to 16 second-half points from Devon Hall, who finished with a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. It was his first 20-plus point game of the season.

Two-way players Luguentz Dort and Kevin Hervey scored nine points apiece, with Hervey adding six rebounds. Thunder assignment player Justin Patton contributed eight points and nine rebounds.

The teams played even in the first quarter, with three ties and five lead changes, but a layup from Wizards’ assignment player Admiral Schofield kicked off a 10-0 run that closed the opening quarter and left the Blue trailing 34-26 heading into the second quarter.

Schofield led the Go-Go with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Grant scored 12 in the second half and finished with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

The Blue outrebounded the Go-Go, 46-41, and dished 25 assists to the home team’s 19. Abdul Gaddy tallied a game-high 12 assists, narrowly missing out on a double-double with nine points.

Oklahoma City (7-14) returns home on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to face the Austin Spurs at 7 p.m. in the Cox Convention Center.

Nerlens Noel Out vs. the 76ERS, Thunder Reacall Justin Patton

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel sprained his right ankle Saturday in the Thunder's win over Cleveland and will sit out Monday's game with 76ERS.

Thunder Rock Cavaliers

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight on Saturday with 121-106 hammering of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Justin Patton's Season High not Enough for Blue

Erik Gee

Just Patton scores a season high 18 points as the Blue lose to the Bayhawks 109-107.

Thunder go for Five Straight

Erik Gee

The Thunder look to make it five straight wins when they play the Cavilers Saturday at Rocket Mortage Field House.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Spurs Thunder to 109-103 win over San Antonio

Erik Gee

The Thunder used 15 third-quarter points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the Spurs 109-106.

Billy Donovan Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan lead the Thunder to an 11-4 record in the month of December.

Danilo Gallinari Returns to Play Hero as Thunder beat the Mavericks 106-101

Erik Gee

The Thunder got big nights from Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to overcome a 12 point Maverick lead. But, it was Danilo Gallinari's late-game defense that put Oklahoma City in position to win.

Welcome Back Hamidou Diallo

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder get Hamidou Diallo, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder back for tonight's contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are Questionable for Tuesday Night's Game With the Mavericks

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with the Mavericks due to ankle soreness.

Henry Leads Blue to 112-89 win

Erik Gee

Myke Henry scores 24 as the Blue beat Sioux Falls 112-89