Courtesy of Thunder public relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (7-14) fell to the Capital City Go-Go, 118-111, in a Sunday matinee.

With just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Sedrick Barefield converted a layup to trim Oklahoma City’s once 19-point deficit to two points at 76-74. Oklahoma City couldn’t cool off Capital City’s Jerian Grant, who scored 10 points in the final frame to keep the game out of reach for the Blue.

Oklahoma City battled back in the game due to 16 second-half points from Devon Hall, who finished with a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. It was his first 20-plus point game of the season.

Two-way players Luguentz Dort and Kevin Hervey scored nine points apiece, with Hervey adding six rebounds. Thunder assignment player Justin Patton contributed eight points and nine rebounds.

The teams played even in the first quarter, with three ties and five lead changes, but a layup from Wizards’ assignment player Admiral Schofield kicked off a 10-0 run that closed the opening quarter and left the Blue trailing 34-26 heading into the second quarter.

Schofield led the Go-Go with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Grant scored 12 in the second half and finished with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

The Blue outrebounded the Go-Go, 46-41, and dished 25 assists to the home team’s 19. Abdul Gaddy tallied a game-high 12 assists, narrowly missing out on a double-double with nine points.

Oklahoma City (7-14) returns home on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to face the Austin Spurs at 7 p.m. in the Cox Convention Center.