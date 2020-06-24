InsideTheThunder
Thunder Sign Lu Dort

Erik Gee

As expected the Thunder are signing Lu Dort to a multi-year contract. Here are the details courtesy of Thunder Public Relations.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

During the 2019-20 season, Dort has appeared in 29 games (21 starts) for the Thunder and averaged 6.2 points to go along with 1.9 rebounds and 0.79 steals in 22.0 minutes per game. Oklahoma City has posted a 16-5 record (.762) with Dort in the team’s starting lineup this season.

The Montreal, Canada native scored a career-best 23 points Jan. 29 at Sacramento after shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and became just the fourth Thunder rookie to knock down five or more threes in a single game. Additionally, Dort registered the second-best shooting night by a Thunder rookie on Feb. 23 versus San Antonio when he went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field en route to 15 points during the Thunder’s victory versus the Spurs.

Dort was signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder last July after one season at Arizona State where he earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 All-Defense Team honors.

Oklahoma City can open up a roster spot for a free agent if they chose to waive someone on the current roster. 

