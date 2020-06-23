Former Thunder forward Corey Brewer will be making the trip to Orlando. The 34-year old is expected to sign a deal with the Kings this morning as soon as the window to ink free agents opens.



Brewer didn't get a whole lot of playing time with Sacramento last season, but he suited up for 24 games. The Thunder signed Brewer after the Lakers bought him out in 2018.

Brewer was a late-season replacement for Andre Roberson after Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon vs. the Pistons in January of the same season. While with Oklahoma City Brewer averaged 10 points in 29 minutes.

Starting at 11 am today the Thunder can begin signing free agents, several reports are indicating that Oklahoma City plans to put Lu Dort on a full-time NBA contract. This would fill all the spots on the Thunder's 15-man roster.

However, if Dort agrees to a standard deal, the Thunder could then elevate another player from the Blue to a two-way contract and take them along with Kevin Hervey to Orlando as an insurance policy.

The NBA is allowing teams to take 17 players to the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex. Two-way players are eligible for the postseason, and teams can also sign free agents even if they weren't under an NBA contract this season.

International players who do not have clearance from FIBA to join the NBA are not eligible to be signed. Because of his cult hero status, putting Dort on a full-time NBA contract will be popular with fans.

However, if the Thunder are looking for wing help they could go after someone like Gerald Green who last played with Rockets. Green's best season came with Suns in 2013-2014 when he averaged 16 points per game.

For his career, Green averages 10 points while shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. As good as Dort is on the defensive end, the Thunder could use some more consistent scoring off the bench.