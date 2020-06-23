InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Free Agent Signing Begins Today

Erik Gee

Former Thunder forward Corey Brewer will be making the trip to Orlando. The 34-year old is expected to sign a deal with the Kings this morning as soon as the window to ink free agents opens. 

Brewer didn't get a whole lot of playing time with Sacramento last season, but he suited up for 24 games. The Thunder signed Brewer after the Lakers bought him out in 2018. 

Brewer was a late-season replacement for Andre Roberson after Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon vs. the Pistons in January of the same season.  While with Oklahoma City Brewer averaged 10 points in 29 minutes. 

Starting at 11 am today the Thunder can begin signing free agents, several reports are indicating that Oklahoma City plans to put Lu Dort on a full-time NBA contract. This would fill all the spots on the Thunder's 15-man roster. 

However, if Dort agrees to a standard deal, the Thunder could then elevate another player from the Blue to a two-way contract and take them along with Kevin Hervey to Orlando as an insurance policy. 

The NBA is allowing teams to take 17 players to the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex. Two-way players are eligible for the postseason, and teams can also sign free agents even if they weren't under an NBA contract this season. 

International players who do not have clearance from FIBA to join the NBA are not eligible to be signed. Because of his cult hero status, putting Dort on a full-time NBA contract will be popular with fans. 

However, if the Thunder are looking for wing help they could go after someone like Gerald Green who last played with Rockets. Green's best season came with Suns in 2013-2014 when he averaged 16 points per game.

For his career, Green averages 10 points while shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.  As good as Dort is on the defensive end, the Thunder could use some more consistent scoring off the bench. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

So far Thunder Look Like a go for Orlando

While two NBA players are deciding to stay home and more could follow, the Thunder looks good to go.

Erik Gee

Horne: Signing Lu Dort Presents Tax Issues for Thunder

Erik Horne from the Athletic discussed the pros and cons of the Thunder signing Lu Dort to a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

Windhorst: Reboot too Big to Fail

The NBA is about to descend on Orlando, but the growing number of COVID-19 cases has some wondering if this is the right move. We'll tell you why ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the reboot is too big to fail.

Erik Gee

Shapiro, Sports Illustrated, Danilo Gallinari one of the Most to Gain When Season Resumes

Michale Shapiro from Inside The Rockets says Danilo Gallinari is one of the players with the most to gain when the season resumes. We'll tell you why he is not the only player on the Thunder's roster with a lot to gain.

Erik Gee

Thunder Growing General Managers

Sam Presti's Success has other teams looking to sang front office personnel from Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith: Thunder Expected to Sign Lu Dort

Details are becoming more clear on how teams can manage their rosters for the rest of the season. Staring Wednesday a window will be open for teams who have available roster spots to sign two-way players.

Erik Gee

Kendrick Perkins "I Have no Hate Towards KD"

Former Thunder teammates Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant are feuding again. We'll tell you what Perkins had to say about Durant during multiple appearances on ESPN this Friday.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Troy Weaver Checked all the Boxes

Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is leaving to become General Manager in Detroit We'll tell you what made him the Pistons top candidate.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: Thunder is the Sleeper When Season Resumes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 40-24 as the NBA season gets ready to resume. We'll tel you why Sports Illustrated says they could be a sleeper pick in the playoffs.

Erik Gee

Thunder to Make Juneteenth a Permanent Holiday

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making Juneteeth a permanent holiday for all employees.

Erik Gee