Keith Smith: Thunder Expected to Sign Lu Dort

If the Oklahoma City Thunder wants to put Luguentz Dort on a full-time NBA contract, they have from 11 am Wednesday till 10:59 pm on June 30th to get a deal done. The Thunder has one open roster spot that can be used for Dort; they could then sign another two-way player to replace him.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports says most executives around the NBA are expecting Oklahoma City to sign Dort as soon as they can. As of now, Kevin Hervey is the only other two-way player on Oklahoma City's roster; each team is allowed two two-way players a year per NBA rules.

Unlike previous seasons where two-way players were not eligible for the playoffs, the NBA is making an exception for this season. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, on top of their base salary and time served, two-way players will earn an extra $101,504 while in Orlando.

Sam Presti was asked about Oklahoma City's intent to sign Dort before the season went dark. "Certainly, we were going to look at all ways to figure that out, but we never -- obviously we didn't get to that point."

"We had to look at what these new procedures could potentially be." As I said before, I don't know what they are.".." But now we have to just see what the options are and then make our best decision there, but he's clearly, someone that we want to have with us going forward, and that would be my expectation."

"That would be my hope." ..."That could be something that happens in the short-term; it could be something that happens later, I don't know."..." We're just in an uncertain time."

"But certainly, he's a guy that we'd love to have with us, and we'll work to find ways to make that happen." Dort has started in 21 games; he's averaging six points, two rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.