InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Rock the Kings 120-100

Erik Gee

Lou Dort made his seventh start of the season on Wednesday, and that was bad news for the Sacramento Kings. Dort scored a career-high 23 points and went 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, helping the Thunder to a 120-100 win. 

Dort has been starting in place of Terrance Ferguson, who is out because of personal reasons. There is no timetable for Ferguson's return, and Billy Donovan is more than comfortable with Dort being in the starting five. Dort has no issue giving up some offense for defensive purposes, however, that confidence he's gaining on the defensive end is leading to more offensive output at least for one night. Since being injected into the starting lineup Dort has been up and down in the shooting department but, he's playing an average of 24.5 minutes per game. Ferguson, by comparison, has been playing 26. 

Dort is also showing his guts; with 6:02 go in the fouth, he went to the rim for a layup knowing he was going to be fouled by Nemanja Bjelica. He may not have known how hard the foul was going to be, and Dort ended up hitting his head on the floor. Bjelica was called for a flagrant one, and  Dort made both free throws. 

The Kings were the medicine the Thunder needed after having a five-game win streak snapped by the Mavericks on Monday.  Chris Paul returned after taking a night off for personal reasons. Paul played 26 minutes, scoring 9 points with 10 assists (as a team Oklahoma City had 32 assists). Danillo Gallinari had 19 on 7 of 13 shooting. 

Dennis Schroder was spectacular off the bench. Not only did Schroder go 24 and 9, but his defense on Buddy Hield was stifling. Hield scored just 13 after torching Oklahoma City for 23 in their last meeting. 

Thunder travel to Phoenix for an 8 pm tipoff on Friday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Oklahoma.   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder/Kings Game Thread

After having their five-game win streak snapped, the Thunder look to get back in the win column as they travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is Back for the Thunder. But, are the Clippers interested in his Services

Chris Paul is back for the Thunder, but could the Clippers be wanting to make a deal for him.

Erik Gee

Kobe Bryant's Impact on the Thunder

After Monday's loss to the Mavericks, the Thunder were still dealing with the loss of Kobe Bryant and don't expect that to go away anytime soon.

Erik Gee

Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Oklahoma City

Here is my account of the final game Kobe Bryant played in Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Heavy Hearted Thunder Fall to Mavericks 107-97

Just a little over 24 hours after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant the Thunder took the court without Chris Paul.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is out. Thunder and Mavericks to Honor Kobe Bryant

Chris Paul is out for personal reasons and is not currently with The Thunder. Plus, Billy Donovan says that he and Rick Carlisle will talk about how to honor Kobe Bryant.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Undergoes Surgery. Out vs. Timberwolves

Nerlens Noel is out for the Thunder's game with the Timberwolves tonight. Noel underwent surgery to repair a Zygomatic Arch in his left cheek.

Erik Gee

Thunder Smack Hawks 140-111. Plus, Could Oklahoma City have a Buyer for Andre Roberson

The Thunder had their highest-scoring night of the season as they destroyed the Hawks 140-111. Also, could Andre Roberson be on the trading Block?

Erik Gee

Reports: Mavericks and Sixers Inquiring about Danilo Gallinari, Paul is top 10 in All-Star Voting and Injury Updates

Could Danilo Gallinari be on his way to Detroit or Dallas? We also give you the latest on the Thunder injury situation.

Erik Gee

No Timetable on Terrance Ferguson's Return. Thunder Acquire Isaiah Roby From Mavericks

Steven Adams, Abdel Nader and Terrance Ferguson are all out for tonight's game with the Hawks. Billy Donovan won't put a timetable on Ferguson's return.

Erik Gee