Mann, Dieng Shine as Thunder Down Kings

Both Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng found their footing and it helped Oklahoma City down the Kings.

Tre Mann found his stride.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder continued their Summer League stretch with a matchup against No. 4 pick Keegan Murray and the Kings. A matchup which the Thunder won 86-80. 

The usual helpers for the the Thunder this summer continued their integration into the team and Mann finally found his groove. Mann scored 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting. He also notched six rebounds and seven assists. 

It was his best performance of the summer. 

The Thunder's No. 11 trade piece from the Knicks, Ousmane Dieng, also had his best game of the summer. He finished 5-of-8 from the field with 12 points. He also filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds. 

Dieng showcased his driving ability including against a solid defenseman in Murray. Dieng is getting more comfortable in his role and the transition to the NBA. 

Murray was a thorn in OKC's side though, scoring 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds. 

The No. 12 pick, Jalen Williams, continued to be a valuable addition to the lineup. He didn't have a breakout offensive night like he has had in previous games, but he still was effective. He scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. 

OKC's rookie class continues to develop and find their roles at different speeds and different levels during the Summer League, but the trio of lottery picks have proven their worth thus far. Williams, Dieng and Chet Holmgren have been valuable assets and have shown their games will help the Thunder's rebuild efforts moving forward. 

Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl did not play Wednesday. 

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) will face the Golden State Warriors (1-2) on Friday.

