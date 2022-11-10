Skip to main content

Mann Off To Helpful but Up-and-Down Start to Second Season

Tre Mann was great off the bench for the Thunder in their game against the Bucks on Wednesday, but it hasn’t all been pretty.

Tre Mann’s season encapsulates the Oklahoma City season almost perfectly — outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For Mann though that’s acceptable because he’s not being asked to be SGA nor should he be when SGA is healthy.

The beginning to Mann’s season has been a rollercoaster. He’s had games where he looked like the rookie from last season who replaced an injured SGA in the starting lineup scoring 20-plus points per game, but he’s also had his struggles including a three point performance Saturday.

However for the most part Mann has continued to show talent enough to be playing significant minutes for OKC behind the starting guards.

Mann is OKC’s fourth leading scorer behind SGA, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort all of whom start for OKC. The Thunder’s offense has been stagnant at times outside of Gilgeous- Alexander’s amazing start to the season.

On Wednesday night and other games early this season Mann has been a powering force to help produce points to help ease the burden on SGA.

Mann scored 21 points in the double-overtime game against the Bucks on Wednesday which was second to only SGA for OKC.

Mann is averaging around 11 points per game to begin his second season in the NBA, but has struggled to find an efficient shooting stroke. He’s checking in at less than 40% from the field and less than 30% from 3-point range.

Mann’s lateral quickness and ability to find shots for himself has proven vital for OKC at times when he’s on the court. While his shooting is still developing the efficiency to be more reliable Mann’s up-and-down start has led to him being more of a help than a hindrance. 

