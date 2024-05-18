Mark Daigneault Not Concerned About Josh Giddey's Confidence After Benching
On Wednesday in a pivotal Game 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder made the decision to bench Josh Giddey in favor of sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. This was a move that was a direct result of the Thunder's continual slow starts in games and after stealing a road win in Game 4 trying to swing the series.
Giddey has been a fixture of the Thunder starting five since being selected No. 6 overall back in 2021, Wednesday snapped a 218-game starting streak for the former NBL star. A move like that could have swung the confidence of a player, but Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault is confident that will not be the case for the young guard.
“His confidence doesn’t really waver… He was very much in character the minute he went in. I don’t overly talk about it. I obviously had a conversation with him… It’s our job to try to explore the series and figure out the best path to 4 wins," Daigneault said ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder bench boss explained the decision to stick Giddey on the pine earlier this week and has since stuck with that route starting Joe in place of Giddey for the second straight game in a must-win Game 6 in an attempt to stave off elimination.
Oklahoma City hopes to get off to a fast start in a win-or-go-home tilt and not dig themselves the same early grave that has doomed them so many times this series.
