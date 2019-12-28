ThunderMaven
Markel Brown Scores 17 in Blue Loss to the Clippers

Erik Gee

Courtesy of Oklahoma City Thunder Public Relations: 

The Oklahoma City Blue fell to the Agua Caliente Clippers 108-107, on Friday evening.

The Blue held a one-point edge with just under three minutes to play before back-to-back buckets from J.J. Avila put Agua Caliente on top at 106-102. Then a driving layup from Abdul Gaddy trimmed the deficit to two with 45.8 seconds on the clock. A steal and score by Desi Rodriguez with 11.0 seconds left followed, and despite a three-point jumper from DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, the Clippers secured the road win.

“I was happy with our effort and our ability to play different ways given who we had on the roster tonight,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “I thought we didn’t execute enough plays down the stretch. Give Agua Caliente credit, they made a lot of shots and played well. We need to continue to learn from these tough losses and continue to look forward to opportunities to get better and grow.”

The Blue led 56-51 at halftime courtesy of 45 percent shooting from the field, as they went 11-of-23 on three-point attempts. Agua Caliente outscored Oklahoma City 36-20 in the third and led by as many as 13 points before the Blue stormed back to take a 99-98 lead with 4:15 remaining in the game.

Five players finished in double figures for Oklahoma City, led by Akoon-Purcell, who generated 25 points on 5-of-9 three-point shooting and nine rebounds from the bench. Gaddy logged an 18-point and 11-assist double-double.

Thunder assignment player Justin Patton posted 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and five blocks. Markel Brown was nearly perfect from the floor as he shot 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc en route to 17 points in just 16 minutes of action.

The Clippers’ Xavier Rathan-Mayes led the way with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, with 14 of those coming in the third quarter. Five other Clippers scored in double-figures to lead a balanced scoring attack.

The Blue (5-12 )will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. as they face Sioux Falls at the Cox Convention Center.

Thunder Escape Charlotte With a 104-102 win in Overtime

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back to being above .500 with 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

The Memphis Grizzlies exacted a little revenge on Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a 110-97 win. The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field. It's Oklahoma City's first loss in four games.

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip

The Christmas That Changed the Thunder

Erik Gee

On Christmas Day of 2013 Russell Westbrook racked up a triple-double. He would miss the next 27 games and the Thunder would never be the same.

Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Erik Gee

The Athletic is reporting that the Hawks are the latest team interested in trading for Steven Adams. We'll tell you why Sam Presti should just say no.

Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

Erik Gee

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 on Sunday. Dennis Schroeder would score 16 in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma City comeback for 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan said before Sunday's game with the Clippers that Paul George made a lasting impact on the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nets 32 as the Thunder Rout the Suns

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 on Friday as the Thunder win their third straight 126-108 over the Phoenix Suns.

The Return of Paul George and Hamidou Diallo is Progressing

Erik Gee

Paul George makes his first return to the Peake since being traded to the Clippers, and Hamidou Diallo's progress is being charted by Thunder medical Staff.

Thunder Look to Keep it Going vs. the Suns

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City looks to extend it's two-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns.