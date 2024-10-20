Media Member Discusses Impact of Isaiah Hartenstein Injury for OKC Thunder
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a hand injury and will be reevaluated in five to six weeks.
Hartenstein was a key offseason addition for OKC and will be a big part of the team's rotation when he is able to return to the court. In his time sharing the floor with his new teammates during the preseason, the former Knicks center seemed to fit well in Mark Daigneault's system.
Hartenstein's injury timeline means the 7-footer will likely miss around 15-20 games of the regular season.
Zena Keita said on a recent episode of The Athletic NBA Show that, while the Thunder should still be fine in the Western Conference, losing Hartenstein could prevent the team from reaching its full potential early in the year.
"I really feel as if, if you would have asked me (who will win the West) a week ago, it would have been a lock," Keita said. "But... just heard the news, Isaiah Hartenstein, also injured. That impacts some of the things we were most excited about, in terms of what this Oklahoma City Thunder team was going to have. Particularly, presence inside."
Hartenstein's injury also limits the Thunder's front court depth, especially with Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams both recovering from their own ailments. To fill the gap left behind by the three injuries, Sam Presti and company signed former University of Alabama center Alex Reese to a standard contract.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Reese played in Luxembourg in 2022-23 and was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers G League team, the Rip City Remix, in 2023-24.
Keita is a former sideline reporter for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate. Keita graduated from Yale University, where she played basketball from 2010-14.
