Donovan: Dort has an Elite Mentality

Erik Gee

Lu Dort is accomplishing in half a season what Andre Roberson couldn't in five. He's making Thunder fans understand the importance of a defensive specialist. 

Even though Roberson's shooting percentage is almost 50 percent, most fans (and some media) would rather complain about all the corner threes his missed vs. his ability to guard some of the NBA's best offensive players.

For whatever reason, Roberson doesn't connect with those who cheer for and talk about the Thunder. Dort, by comparison, is the apple of everyone's eye. 

One reason is for his clutch performance in game four. He hit a 24-foot three-pointer with just under five minutes to go giving the Thunder a 103-102 lead; Dort also did his usual number on James Harden.  

Another reason, Dort, is that in many ways, the perfect Thunder guy.  The son of Haitian immigrants Dort grew up in Montreal Nord, where the average household income is just over $33,500 (American) per year. 

Dort went undrafted after just one year at Arizona State.  He would go on to start 21 games and was rewarded with a four-year contract. He's the ultimate underdog a perfect representation of a city that, according to snobs in the Pacific Northwest, shouldn't even have a team.  

Billy Donovan says, "Lu has got a really great talent defensively."..."He's gonna work hard."... "He pays attention."

"I'm really happy for him because here's a player that left after his freshman year didn't get drafted, is on a two-way contract, he's in the G-League, wanting to know if he's ever gonna get a chance to play in the NBA and he is a little more than a year later from last year's draft to now starting in a playoff series and playing significant minutes." 

When asked why Dort went undrafted last Summer, Donovan says it's because people don't value or see the talent in players like him. 

"It's all about the mentality he's got the same physical attributes as he did at Arizona State."..."He hasn't changed that much as a player."

"He has an elite mentality; he has a special mentality."..."You're not going to find too many guys that compete harder than him." 

It's that mentality that allows Dort to guard some of the best scorers in the NBA night in, night out.  As long as he never loses his edge, Dort will become one of the most respected players to ever step on a court. 

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons.

Thunder/Rockets Game Four Live Blog

Erik Gee

Westbrook and Adams go At It During a Time Out in Game Four

Russell Westbrook has always been intense and it showed on Monday when he and Steven Adams went back and forth on the sidelines.

Erik Gee

Schroder, Dort, and Paul Come up Big in Game Four

The Oklahoma City Thunder has evened up their series with the Houston Rockets at two games apiece after a 117-114 win.

Erik Gee

Game Four Takeaways, Thunder Win 117-114

Steven Adams Update

Billy Donovan would not get specify if Steven Adams would play tomorrow in game four.

Erik Gee

Bayless: Dort Making Presti Look Like a Genius

Skip Bayless of Fox Sports says that Lu Dort's Play on James Harden is making Sam Presti look like a draft genius.

Erik Gee

Clutch Paul Gives Thunder New Life

The Thunder is back in the Western Conference Quarterfinals after a 119-107 win over the Rockets in overtime.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game Thee Live Blog

Erik Gee

Is Revenge too Much of a Motive for Paul?

Chris Paul gets a shot at playing his old team, but, would it have been better if the Thunder faced someone else in the first round?

Erik Gee

Westbrook Out, Donovan Finishes Third in Coach of the Year Voting

Russell Westbrook is listed as out for game three, plus Bill Donvan finishes third in coach of the Year voting and is the bubble wearing on the Thunder.

Erik Gee