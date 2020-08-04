InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Muscala in Concussion Protocol

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Center Mike Muscala entered the NBA's concussion protocol on Tuesday. There is no timetable for Muscala's return. 

Per the NBA's policy, he must show that he is symptom-free before the Thunder medical staff can safely put him back on the court. The Thunder's depth will be pushed to the limits over the next few days. 

With Dennis Schroder on paternity leave, Terrance Ferguson nursing a leg contusion and Muscala out indefinitely, Oklahoma City will need to get all they can get out of the other reserves.The Thunder will also need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to make up for the loss of Schroders 19 points per game while running the offense when Chris Paul is on the bench. 

Muscala is a 36 percent three-point shooter that can help Oklahoma City at power forward as well as the five. Most importantly, during the second half of yesterday's game, he could have helped give the starters some much-needed rest. 

The Thunder wilted as they were outscored 12-4 in overtime Danillo Gallinari chalked the loss up to a lack of energy, but, watching the game, it was hard to tell that Oklahoma CIty had any more to give. The Thunder play the Lakers tomorrow, and it's conceivable Frank Vogel could rest some of his starters, considering L.A. has clinched the top spot in the West.

 But, be warned, because back in January with no Anthony Davis or LeBron James, the Lakers housed Oklahoma City 125-110 in a game that wasn't even that close. 

Thunder/Lakers tomorrow at 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Bench Providing Spark

The Thunder's depth took a significant hit yesterday with Dennis Schroder leaving the bubble, and Terrance Ferguson and Mike Muscala both suffering injuries. We'll tell you who is stepping up and who else needs to produce for the Thunder to be successful.

Erik Gee

Nuggets Outlast Thunder

The Oklahoma City fall to the Denver Nuggets in overtime 121-113. We'll tell you where the Thunder's most significant concerns are for the rest of the restart.

Erik Gee

Donovan, Coach of the Year

Billy Donovan was voted co-coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Live Blog, Game Notes

Give us your opinion on the action by clicking on our comment box.

Erik Gee

Schroder Leaves the Bubble, Ferguson Out

Dennis Schroder is going to be with his wife as she gives birth, plus Terrance Ferguson will sit out of the Thunder's game with the Nuggets due to a leg contusion.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Look for When the Thunder Play the Nuggets

The Thunder host the Nuggets Monday at 3 pm, we'll give you three things to watch during the game.

Erik Gee

Donovan Pushes  Thunder to Clean Up Mistakes

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't have asked for a better start to the NBA reboot, but Billy Donovan Says there are still some things to clean up.

Erik Gee

Thunder Cool Jazz

Oklahoma City was impressive in their first game of the NBA restart smoking Utah. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan has to say about the Thunder's win and what bench player continues to catch our attention.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Live Blog, Game Notes

Give us your opinion on today's action by clicking the comment box and leaving a message.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Look for When the Thunder Play the Jazz

Here are three things worth keeping on eye on when Oklahoma City laces em up against Utah on Saturday.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08