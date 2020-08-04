Muscala in Concussion Protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder Center Mike Muscala entered the NBA's concussion protocol on Tuesday. There is no timetable for Muscala's return.

Per the NBA's policy, he must show that he is symptom-free before the Thunder medical staff can safely put him back on the court. The Thunder's depth will be pushed to the limits over the next few days.

With Dennis Schroder on paternity leave, Terrance Ferguson nursing a leg contusion and Muscala out indefinitely, Oklahoma City will need to get all they can get out of the other reserves.The Thunder will also need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to make up for the loss of Schroders 19 points per game while running the offense when Chris Paul is on the bench.

Muscala is a 36 percent three-point shooter that can help Oklahoma City at power forward as well as the five. Most importantly, during the second half of yesterday's game, he could have helped give the starters some much-needed rest.

The Thunder wilted as they were outscored 12-4 in overtime Danillo Gallinari chalked the loss up to a lack of energy, but, watching the game, it was hard to tell that Oklahoma CIty had any more to give. The Thunder play the Lakers tomorrow, and it's conceivable Frank Vogel could rest some of his starters, considering L.A. has clinched the top spot in the West.

But, be warned, because back in January with no Anthony Davis or LeBron James, the Lakers housed Oklahoma City 125-110 in a game that wasn't even that close.

Thunder/Lakers tomorrow at 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.