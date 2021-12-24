Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Center of Future in Mo Bamba

If the OKC Thunder want to trade for their center of the future, Mo Bamba could be the perfect fit.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder have a ton of young guard prospects as they navigate their rebuild, they don't have a center of the future. As of now, they're playing a center rotation of veteran bigs and undersized, young forwards.

As such, if OKC is going to unload picks at the deadline to acquire young talent, the position of most need is center. In the modern NBA, the best centers are able to stretch the floor and use their length to make an impact on defense.

One player that fits that mold is Orlando Magic big Mo Bamba.

Early in Bamba's career, it looked like he may never reach his ceiling. However, he's had a breakout season and looks like a legitimate starting center in the NBA at just 23 years old.

Orlando might want to hold on to Bamba, but there's also quite a few reasons they could look to move him at the deadline.

For starters, he's a four-year player at this point which means he's due for a new contract in the near future. If the Magic don't want to pay him, trading him now could make a lot of sense.

Additionally, the Magic acquired Wendell Carter Jr. last season who's been a much improved big in their rotation. Finally, if Orlando is going to sell high on Bamba, now is the time as he's been spectacular to this point in the season.

Bamba, the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has averaged 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest in this breakout season while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

If he were to be acquired by the Thunder, the 7-footer would likely become the immediate starter and a solidified piece of the frontcourt as OKC continues its rebuild.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Darius Bazley and two first-round picks for Mo Bamba

