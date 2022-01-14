Skip to main content

Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Former Lottery Wing

If the Hornets are open to trading PJ Washington, he'd be a perfect fit in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to take steps forward in their rebuild, but still don't have their wing of the future. However, the upcoming trade deadline could be an opportunity to change that. 

With enough draft capital and financial flexibility to make nearly any deal they want, the Thunder are in a great position. One player they should look to target is PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets.

After being teammates at Kentucky, Washington is familiar with playing alongside the Thunder's face of the franchise in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This season, he's averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 boards per contest off the bench while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. A versatile player, he can play both wing positions.

As good as Washington has been through the first three seasons of his NBA career, there's a chance he is obtainable for a team like Oklahoma City.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Charlotte is facing a roster crunch this summer, with Washington being a trade possibility to fix that issue. As they approach the tax, they'll need to do some cap maneuvering ahead of this summer, as Miles Bridges and Cody Martin are both set to become free agents. 

There's only so much money to go around, meaning Washington could be the odd man out.

That's not to say that the Hornets will simply ship him off for nothing in return, but it appears he could at least be a player they're open to discussing over the next few weeks ahead of the trade deadline.

Considering they're looking to make the playoffs this season, they would likely be more interested in players that can help now than draft capital. However, OKC could offer a package that actually includes both. 

A guy like Kenrich Williams would instantly become a bench rotation player for the Hornets, raising their ceiling and providing a spark. One of the most underrated players in the NBA, the 6-foot-6 wing has averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 20.6 minutes per game this season while shooting 38.2% from deep. 

A veteran that could be a difference maker in a playoff team, Williams will be an attractive name on the trade market for playoff contenders.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Kenrich Williams and a future second-round pick for PJ Washington.

