Mock Trade: Thunder Gain Draft Capital While Jazz Replenish

With exactly a week until the NBA trade deadline, the Thunder and Jazz could look to make a deal.

The NBA trade deadline is exactly a week away, meaning quite a few deals will be made in the next seven days. One team that desperately needs to improve their roster is the Utah Jazz.

Following a season-ending ACL tear, Utah will need to fill the void of Joe Ingles. A crafty playmaking wing, he was a key piece for the Jazz on both ends of the floor.

Not only could a team like The Oklahoma City Thunder help them replenish their roster, but they could also help Utah save money.

One of Oklahoma City’s most attractive trade chips entering the Feb. 10 deadline is Kenrich Williams. Over the past two seasons, he’s proven to be a highly impactful veteran that could clearly help a contending team.

Kenrich Williams dunk

On a very team friendly deal, he’s making just $2 million this season and next. Additionally, Williams is a guy that is well respected off the court.

“He may be among his peers, just from my observations, the most respected guy in the locker room,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Williams last season.

Ingles is on an expiring deal worth roughly $12.4 million, which is something the Thunder could easily absorb. As such, a swap of Ingles for Williams would save Utah over $10 million.

Williams is currently averaging 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-6, the versatile wing is also a solid defender than can take on multiple positions.

OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, Kenrich Williams

If the Jazz are in the market to upgrade the roster at a position of need and also save significant money, they could be willing to part ways with a future first-round pick. OKC already owns Utah’s 2024 first rounder, so they could look to offer a pick even further out.

Additionally, the Thunder dishing out Williams would only improve their odds at a top pick, as he’s made the largest impact on winning for the team off the bench this season.

OKC Thunder, Kenrich Williams

Oklahoma City’s offer: Kenrich Williams for Joe Ingles and 2026 FRP 

