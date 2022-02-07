Mock Trade: Thunder Take on Sixers’ Tobias Harris

With the deadline fast approaching, Oklahoma City is always a favorite to get in the mix.

For the most part, all has been silent on the trade market horizon in terms of blockbuster deals.

But should there be one, Oklahoma City is always a favorite to get in the mix.

Superstar James Harden’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets is becoming shaky. Despite reports that Harden is committed to Brooklyn, his actions have possibly convinced the front office otherwise.

Harden has a solid relationship with Sixers general manager Daryl Morey. Morey is attempting to offload disgruntled former All-Star Ben Simmons in exchange for a massive package, and a Harden deal could might some sense for both sides.

The Sixers could also play the long game and wait it out til the offseason in order to sign a star outright.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

In order to get most deal’s done, be it now or in the future, Philadelphia will need to get rid of forward Tobias Harris.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the 76ers could look to create the cap space to sign a star outright at some point in the future. Multiple league sources have mentioned to Fischer the possibility of a Sixers trade with the Thunder to move Harris into Oklahoma City's bounty of cap space.

Making upwards of $35 million in each of the next three seasons, taking on Harris is a massive move, especially for a team trying to stay out of the luxury tax.

Taking Harris would be the salary dump to end all salary dumps, and would require a hefty, albeit unrealistic toll on Philadelphia.

Having learned his lesson the hard way, Thunder general manager Sam Presti is likely to keep his financials flexible amid the rebuild. But if the pick haul Philadelphia is willing to give up in a Harris’ dump is truly worth it, he could pull the trigger.

On the flip side, Morey would have to be confident in the acquisition of a star this summer.

It's a deal that likely would end up having too many moving parts to get done.

Fischer reports that no significant conversations have been had yet between the two sides, but it is something to monitor. Philadelphia already owes its top-six protected 2025 first-round pick to the Thunder, but they could remove those protections while also offering additional draft capital to Oklahoma City.

Either way, NBA fans are sure to be in for a wild and quickly approaching deadline.

Oklahoma City’s offer: 2023 Wizards SRP, 2025 Celtics SRP for Tobias Harris, Sixers 2023 unprotected FRP, Lifted protections on Sixers 2025 FRP, Sixers 2026 pick swap

