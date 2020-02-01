InsideTheThunder
Myke Henry Scores 23 in Blue's rout of the Stars

Courtesy of Thunder Public Relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (13-17) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (21-8), 113-102 on Friday night.

Oklahoma City led by 15 going into the fourth quarter, but the Stars chipped away at the lead, eventually getting it down 103-100 on a layup from Isaac Haas with 2:25 left in the game. A floater from Myke Henry kicked off a game-sealing 10-0 run, giving the Blue its fourth consecutive road victory.

Henry finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, one of five in double figures for Oklahoma City.

The Blue led by as many as 21 points in the first half of the game and went into the locker room at halftime with a 61-47 lead. Henry led the team with 14 points at the half, while Kevin Hervey, Kadeem Jack, and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell each scored 10.

Hervey finished just shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jack contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Akoon-Purcell recorded his second double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Led by Akoon-Purcell, Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Salt Lake City’s 50-35. The Blue dished 29 assists to the Stars’ 24 and shot a season-high 93.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Nigel Williams-Goss led the way for the Stars, scoring 19 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds.

The teams will meet again and complete the back-to-back tomorrow at 8 p.m. CST in the Lifetime Activities Center.

Thunder/Suns Preview and Game Thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder can finish the month of January 12-5 with a win over the Suns.

Thunder Show Grit in 111-107 win Over the Suns

Chris Paul started off slow but turned it on the second half helping the Thunder to their seventh straight road win.

A Well-Deserved All-Star nod for Chris Paul

Chris Paul's rebirth in Oklahoma City leads to a spot on the All-Star Roster.

The Latest on Terrance Ferguson and Why the Thunder Shouldn't Trade Chris Paul

We finally heard something from Terrance Ferguson. Plus, we'll tell you why trading Chris Paul is bad idea for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Thunder Rock the Kings 120-100

Luguentz Dort gets his seventh straight start and takes advantage of it by scoring 23 and going 5 of 6 from three.

Thunder/Kings Game Thread

After having their five-game win streak snapped, the Thunder look to get back in the win column as they travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.

Chris Paul is Back for the Thunder. But, are the Clippers interested in his Services

Chris Paul is back for the Thunder, but could the Clippers be wanting to make a deal for him.

Kobe Bryant's Impact on the Thunder

After Monday's loss to the Mavericks, the Thunder were still dealing with the loss of Kobe Bryant and don't expect that to go away anytime soon.

Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Oklahoma City

Here is my account of the final game Kobe Bryant played in Oklahoma City.

Heavy Hearted Thunder Fall to Mavericks 107-97

Just a little over 24 hours after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant the Thunder took the court without Chris Paul.

