Myke Henry Scores 23 in Blue's rout of the Stars

Courtesy of Thunder Public Relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (13-17) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (21-8), 113-102 on Friday night.

Oklahoma City led by 15 going into the fourth quarter, but the Stars chipped away at the lead, eventually getting it down 103-100 on a layup from Isaac Haas with 2:25 left in the game. A floater from Myke Henry kicked off a game-sealing 10-0 run, giving the Blue its fourth consecutive road victory.

Henry finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, one of five in double figures for Oklahoma City.

The Blue led by as many as 21 points in the first half of the game and went into the locker room at halftime with a 61-47 lead. Henry led the team with 14 points at the half, while Kevin Hervey, Kadeem Jack, and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell each scored 10.

Hervey finished just shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jack contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Akoon-Purcell recorded his second double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Led by Akoon-Purcell, Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Salt Lake City’s 50-35. The Blue dished 29 assists to the Stars’ 24 and shot a season-high 93.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Nigel Williams-Goss led the way for the Stars, scoring 19 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds.

The teams will meet again and complete the back-to-back tomorrow at 8 p.m. CST in the Lifetime Activities Center.