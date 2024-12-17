NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Favored Against Bucks to Win NBA Cup
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off for the NBA Cup Championship. The Thunder and Bucks have yet to play this season, and this game will not count in the regular season standings. The Thunder and Bucks will not only play an 83rd total game with this format, but play each other three times - as opposed to other rival conferences just twice.
The Thunder roll in 20-5 as the Bucks enter this game 14-11, winners of eight of its last ten and on a three game winning streak. Milwuakee has found its footing but will still need an upset to get a win.
These two teams are vying for the season annual in-season tournament banner, the first hanging in the Lakers' rafters.
Oklahoma City will have a tough task dealing with Giannis Antetokounmpo - while it is impossible to shut him down, the Thunder can make him uncomfortable with the amount of looks they can throw at the superstar. From Lu Dort to Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, Antetokounmpo should always be on his heels. Still, the Bucks superstar will waltz into 32 points at least.
However, if the Thunder can get hot from beyond the arc with its drive and kick system, taking advantage of the Bucks packing the paint, Oklahoma City could rout Milwaukee.
The Bucks have also altered Khris Middleton's status for the third time today, downgrading him to doubtful as he deals with an illness. This gives the Bucks less fire power and more chances for errors against the top defense in the NBA. With less confident ball handlers being harrased by the Thunder, it could lead to an inflated turnover number which allows Oklahoma City to dominate this game in transition.
Oftentimes, the simplist answer wins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to be an MVP level player in this game. Yes, it will be hard with the Bucks piling in the paint to disrupt Gilgeous-Alexander's rythem but Antetokounmpo will not be slowed down in the score column so the Thunder's star has to keep pace.
It just feels like Oklahoma City has more paths to victory than Milwaukee who need the perfect game to compete. So this scribe will bet on the Thunder to win its first NBA Cup Championship.
The Bet: Thunder -5
The Record: 15-9-1
