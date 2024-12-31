NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Favorites Against Minnesota, 12 in a Row in Sights
The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding an 11 game winning streak - a victory away from tying its best such streak in franchise history. On Tuesday night, it will be the New Years Eve Matchup between the Thunder and Timberwolves to carry on the annual tradition inside the Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City is seven point point favorite in this game according to FanDuel despite facing a healthy Timberwolves team that is rolling with three straight wins under their belt. The Thunder will be without two key rotational pieces in Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren - both have spent significant time on the sideline but have not detered the Thunder from a 26-5 record.
Minnesota's been clunky at best on both ends ranking 21st in offensive rating and climbing to no. 6 ranked squad despite starting a mess on that end.
Oklahoma City owns the NBA's best defense - on pace for a historic unit - that could force the Timberwolves to labor in its scoring efforts, especially if Lu Dort and Cason Wallace can fluster Anthony Edwards holding the star to a subpar game. There aren't many options for the Timberwolves past the head of the snake.
With role players typically shooting better at home, if the Oklahoma City Thunder can get consistent shooting as it did in the first half against Memphis on Sunday - the Thunder should be able to win and cover the seven point spread.
Sure, Oklahoma City is due to drop a game and tonight could be it! But there are too many factors that could lead to an eight-plus point win with the chance of a push to not lean the Thunder's way.
The Bet: Thunder -7
The Record: 20-11-1
