NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Favorites to Eliminate Dallas Mavericks in NBA Cup
There is no love lost between these two teams, or fanbases. After the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder from the NBA Playoffs a season ago in six games, the Thunder have a chance to repay the favor.
That series truly ratcheted up a rivalry between these two neighbors. A quick trip down I-35 and you are in the others back yard. That led to an emotional, intense and old school playoff series with plenty of representation from both sides in the arena every night. That, of course, spilt over into social media, and even on the court at times.
Even in their lone contest this season, after the Dallas Mavericks captured a 121-119 win over the OKC Thunder on Nov. 17, the Mavericks could be heard blaring music in celebration. These two foes have proven to be the toughest outs in the Western Conference, with the Thunder bringing a 18-5 record to the table fresh off being the No. 1 seed a year ago and the Mavericks posting a 16-8 record after marching to the NBA Finals a year ago.
The Mavericks have gotten the better of the Thunder more often than not and are playing the best basketball in the NBA right now riding a seven game winning streak, with a 9-1 record in its last ten games. With Luka Doncic back in the fold, who was out in that mid-November contest, it is easy to make the case for a Mavericks win tonight.
The Thunder on the other hand, did not have a center on their active roster in that contest with both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in street clothes. Still, with Jalen Williams moonlighting as a big man, Oklahoma City was an unanswered prayer away from changing that loss into a win.
Since Hartenstein has returned to the lineup, with Holmgren still sidelined, the Thunder have gotten back on track in a big way. The newly acquired big man in free agency is a double-double machine that changes the landscape of this roster. His wipe away screens, ability to clean the glazz, dazzling darts and push shot add an element that has been missing in recent years.
Even with as good as Hartenstein has been, the Thunder will still have to face off with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, at times the Mavericks will be the only team with a true center on the court. Those minutes doomed Oklahoma City in the postseason a year ago and there is little reason to believe that will not be the same this go around.
Though, Alex Caruso - who also missed that November clash - is one of the best guards at scaling up to defend bigs a luxury the Thunder will need to lean on to come away with this win.
Fanduel has remained steady all day with the Thunder favored by 4.5 points. I do not think anyone is expecting a blowout in either direction inside the Paycom Center. Recent history also suggests the Mavericks will pull out a win, with this matchup not changing until Oklahoma City is fully health and able to toss out a true man in the middle at all times.
That makes the Mavericks at +4.5 an appealing pick. It still gives the Thunder wiggle room to gut out a gritty close win, and covers if Dallas takes the game outright and rips off its eighth straight win.
The Bet: Mavericks +4.5
The Record: 14-8-1
