NBA Betting: OKC Thunder A Good Bet to Cover Against Rockets Oct. 9
Oklahoma City is in the midst of their preseason and started out with a bang as the Thunder won in impressive fashion in San Antonio as two shorthanded foes clashed.
After pulling out a 112-107 win on Monday, the Thunder moved to 1-0 against the spread, and Thunder on SI did as well. The Utah Jazz pulled off a come-from-behind 122-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday to drop the spunky squad who look good when they played their regulars.
The Thunder are a 4.5 point favorites according to FanDuel which seems like a great line for Oklahoma City, though preseason games are the most impossible bets to figure out.
Against San Antonio, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were sidelined due to rest joining Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic who will be remained sidelined and the Thunder still had the depth recquired to not only beat the Spurs but cover the spread.
Now, the Thunder will get their superstar and defensive ace back while only missing the three truly injured players. While it is unclear who will and will not play for the Rockets as of this moment, their trend of an early second half shut down of their regular rotation gives a strong Oklahoma City lean in this game.
Meanwhile, OKC will need to issue minutes to Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and their pair of rookies before dipping fully into their depth.
Though, it is easy to sleep walk or overlook exhibition tilts, the Thunder should have a pep in their step for their first game on their home court and first game as an assembled unit with their superstar joining the fun.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -4.5
The Record: 1-0
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.