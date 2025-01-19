NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Massive Favorites Despite Injuries vs. Nets
Oklahoma City is taking on the Brooklyn Nets in a game between two injury-riddled rosters. The Nets have tabbed Cam Thomas as out with Cameron Johnson as questionable. The Thunder are without Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams questionable for this outing.
Despite the questionable tag on the Thunder's top two active players, FanDuel has kept this line in favor of the OKC Thunder by 16.5 points. That is a massive mark to cover, with Oklahoma City needing to beat the lowly Nets by 17-plus points potentially without its top four players on their roster if Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams can not go.
The Oklahoma City Thunder should win this game, fairly handedly, but when the dust settles after 48 minutes, 18 is a large number. Even when the Thunder had Hartenstein, Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander against the 76ers C-squad, they comfortably swelled and lead and kept it but did not cover a similarly lofty spread.
The Thunder should be helped by its elite defense that will produce turnovers and keep the points scoring in transition but Oklahoma City's half-court offense could get a bit too messy for win that warrants a cover.
However, if Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are good enough to roll out there, the Oklahoma City Thunder will lap the Nets and easily cruise to another win against the spread.
The Bet: Nets +16.5
The Record: 25-15-2
