NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Rare Underdog Against Cleveland Cavaliers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a National TV game, being shown on ESPN. The OKC Thunder come into this game as a slight underdog, with Cleveland being favored by two and a half points according to FanDuel.
Oklahoma City owns a 15 game winning streak with Cleveland fresh off ten striaght wins. The Thunder and Cavs are each undefeated against the opposite conference, so something has to give.
The Thunder as an underdog is an appealing bet, this is one of the best teams in basketball with the best scorer in the league on its side. No one should be eager to bet against that formula.
However, Cleveland specifically has a lot on its side. Not only can the Thunder's winning streak not last forget, but Oklahoma City is also without three key rotational pieces and lacks the size to compete with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
This would take a massive shooting night from beyond the arc for Oklahoma City, which is difficult to comeby on the road - to a team that has dropped one game on the home hardwood this season.
Neither team winning would be surprising - as evident by the vegas line - but the Cavs winning by as little as three or more points seems like the right play.
The Bet: Cavs -2.5
The Record: 23-12-1
