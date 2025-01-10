NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Search For Bounce Back Against Knicks
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their 15 game winning streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Thunder's first regular-season loss since Dec. 1 against the Houston Rockets. In the midst of that winning streak, the Thunder pulled off a comeback win over the New York Knicks inside the Paycom Center.
Now, the OKC Thunder travel to New York to take on the Knicks at the magical Madison Square Garden. The Thunder will look to bounce back after the loss while the Knicks are seeking revenge over Oklahoma City.
Fanduel has the Thunder favored by four points against the Knicks, which is eyebrow raising. You typically get some points for being at home, so to swing it to a two possession margin in favor of Oklahoma City, is shocking. Perhaps, this has something to do with Karl-Anthony Towns being tabbed as questionable.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the better, deeper, team but it is clear New York will not be scared to play their top guys 40-plus minutes in a game like this one.
Oklahoma City will need a massive 3-point night to top the Knicks, seeing a rotational piece step up as Aaron Wiggins did in the last meeting.
Madison Square Garden is notorious for creating magical game from visitors, players just love to compete in this bulding. It is the only chance for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to put their names in Garden history and that is a tough thing to bet against.
While it is hard to beat a good team twice, the Thunder are just the better team and have shown a unique. ability to not string losses together. Oklahoma City by four seems like a worth wild play. As seen in the last meeting, without the Thunder playing an A-game for over three quarters, they still won by double-digits in the end.
The Bet: Thunder -4
The Record: 24-12-1
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
