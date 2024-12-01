Inside The Thunder

NBA Betting: OKC Thunder To Cover Thin Rockets Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Houston Rockets in hopes of a perfect 4-0 road trip. The Thunder are favorites in Houston and arer set to cover the light spread.

Nov 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USAOklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles before taking a free throw shot during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have wrapped up a dominating opening month to the NBA season. Now, they look to close a four game road trip with a perfect record. After beating Sacramento, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers the only team standing in its way of a 4-0 road trip, the Houston Rockets.

The OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets battle as the two top teams in the West. The Rockets have won eight of uts last ten games with the Thunder winning seven of its last ten.

Oklahoma City should enjoy a hot streak continuation from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams which would be enough to carry the Thunder to another road win. With this spread basically a pick em, the Thunder as 1.5 point favorites is a bet you have to just lock in.

On top of the stellar play from the Thunder stars, Oklahoma City has more talented role players. More so, the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein has been huge. His ability to grab rebounds, playmake offensively, protect the rim allows the Thunder to live up to their preseason expectations while hampered with injuries.

The Bet: Thunder -1.5

The Record: 11-7-1

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

