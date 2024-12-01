NBA Betting: OKC Thunder To Cover Thin Rockets Spread
The Oklahoma City Thunder have wrapped up a dominating opening month to the NBA season. Now, they look to close a four game road trip with a perfect record. After beating Sacramento, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers the only team standing in its way of a 4-0 road trip, the Houston Rockets.
The OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets battle as the two top teams in the West. The Rockets have won eight of uts last ten games with the Thunder winning seven of its last ten.
Oklahoma City should enjoy a hot streak continuation from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams which would be enough to carry the Thunder to another road win. With this spread basically a pick em, the Thunder as 1.5 point favorites is a bet you have to just lock in.
On top of the stellar play from the Thunder stars, Oklahoma City has more talented role players. More so, the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein has been huge. His ability to grab rebounds, playmake offensively, protect the rim allows the Thunder to live up to their preseason expectations while hampered with injuries.
The Bet: Thunder -1.5
The Record: 11-7-1
