NBA Betting: OKC Thunder to Start Road Trip 2-0 Against Spread
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors are set to square off in the Chase center on Wednesday. This game will be a Nationally broadcasted clash on ESPN and the second time these two foes have faced off in two weeks.
In their last meeting, the Oklahoma City Thunder had to navigate emotional waters, The loss of Chet Holmgren zapped the energy out of the Paycom center, including the Thunder's sideline. However, a scoring flurry to end the final frame made the final score respectable and re-ignited a team that has responded to that devastating injury in a big way.
When the Thunder announced Holmgren would miss a massive chunk of the regular season, few thought this game would still be for first place. Yet, here it is. The Warriors come in off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in a game they would love to have back. Oklahoma City is riding a two game winning streak including a win in Sacramento on Monday.
In this game, Steph Curry's been listed as out, making it a near must win game for the OKC Thunder who can overwhelm the Warriors with their talent.
Having Isaiah Hartenstein in the fold, who is playing his best basketball as a member of the Thunder, is critical. The Thunder will lean on the double-double machine to lift them on the glass and anchor the defense.
Jalen Williams is on another level as a scoring in this two week span and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to look like one of the best players in the world. This feels like a recipe for revenge as the Thunder look to even up the season series.
The Bet: Thunder -2.5
The Record: 9-7-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
