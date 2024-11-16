NBA Cup: OKC Thunder Hold Shorthanded Suns to 83 Points
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the shorthanded Phoenix Suns 99-83 to begin their 2024 Emirates NBA Cup campaign. Phoenix shot an anemic 22-for-75 (29.3%) from the field and 9-for-37 (24.3%) from deep.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points on 25 shots, adding six rebounds (three offensive), four assists and a block.
Jalen Williams filled up the box score with 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Luguentz Dort contributed 15 points, nine rebounds (three offensive), two assists, a block and hounding defense on Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker.
Factor
Thunder
Suns
Points
99
83
eFG%
45.0%
35.3%
TOV
10
14
ORB
13
11
FT
17-for-18
30-for-40
Oklahoma City started Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Dort, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace for the second straight game.
The Suns — without Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen — started Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Ryan Dunn and Jusuf Nurkic.
Dort hoisted five wide-open 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, only making the fourth to hand the Thunder a 6-4 lead. Four different Oklahoma City starters drained threes to open the team's scoring, punctuated by a Gilgeous-Alexander step-back triple over a contesting Booker.
The Thunder feasted on Phoenix's interior defense with or without Nurkic on the floor, executing unselfish ball movement and well-timed cuts to extend their lead to double digits. They went 7-for-8 in the restricted area during the first quarter.
Oklahoma City also employed dominant defense throughout the opening period, holding the Suns to 14 points on 3-for-21 shooting and 1-for-11 from downtown. Booker, scoring 23.3 points per game on 57.7% true shooting this season, missed his first six field-goal attempts, including four paint shots and two mid-range jumpers. He went scoreless in the first half largely due to relentless double teams.
Mark Daigneault unsuccessfully challenged an Aaron Wiggins defensive foul in the final minute, as Wiggins made contact with Josh Okogie's arm before he released the ball. Oklahoma City led 29-14 after 12 minutes.
Despite atrocious shotmaking throughout the first two quarters, Phoenix stayed in the game by getting the ball down low and generating free throws. Nurkic, Okogie and Monte Morris shot 17 times at the line and made 11 — compared to the Thunder's combined 3-for-3 output.
Oklahoma City allowed a season-low 36 first-half points, scoring 48 of their own to take a double-digit halftime lead. Joe swished a right-corner triple with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter after Dunn scored five straight points — a catch-and-shoot wing 3-pointer and cutting floater — to bring the margin within nine.
Joe made a hanging reverse layup while being fouled by Okogie, making the free throw to push the Thunder's lead to 59-39. Phoenix scored 10 points in two minutes midway through the third quarter, including back-to-back triples from Jones and Royce O'Neale, for their only sustained offensive stretch of the night.
Ajay Mitchell made a top-of-the-key triple and layup, each after tapped-out offensive rebounds, to conclude the third quarter. Oklahoma City held an 83-60 advantage due to tremendous shot defense and scoring 44 points in the paint to the Suns' 18.
The Thunder conclude their six-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. CST.
