NBA Eyes December Start for Next Season

Erik Gee

We may not get to see the Oklahoma City Thunder play again this season. Even as the NBA prepares to possibly open team facilities next week, there is no guarantee that games will be played. 

As ominous as that sounds, there is good news coming out of the association. The board of governors is discussing a December start for the 2020-2021 season. 

If you're not doing back fips about having to wait that long to cheer on Sahi Gilgous-Alexander, it's understandable. But, owners have your best interest in mind, the NBA is looking to buy time with the hope of getting fans back in arenas. 

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there are no imminent plans to decide on the calendar. However, If the NBA moves forward, it's hard to see how starting in December won't become the new normal. 

You're looking at an August finish for the Finals; then you have the draft and free agency, plus training camp. There is no conceivable way the NBAPA will want to rush back to an October start in 2021-2022. 

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti says "whatever circumstances are presented to us as an organization, we're going to assess them and try to make the best with what it is that we're working with, knowing that like that's part of what it means to be part of the NBA.".. "If the league could give us direction or clarity, I think they would. And now is the time to kind of stand down, and I think part of being -- everyone talks about leading through this time and being leaders."... "I think that's great, but sometimes there can only be a leader, and so one of the great traits of a leader, in my opinion, is knowing when and being willing to follow. "

It may not seem like it now, but this hiatus may have given the NBA a better to serve their fans. 

